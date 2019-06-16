New restaurants, retail outlets planned for Grand Harbour

Plans for a new $30 million development in Grand Harbour, including homes, shops, restaurants, a café and a bakery have been submitted to the Central Planning Authority.

The development, named Harbour Walk, also features a pool deck and rooftop jogging track.

A total of 26 retail and restaurant spaces are slated for the bottom floor, with 62 one- and two-bed apartments on the upper floors. The development also features space for eight offices and a second-floor bar.

Harbour Walk is one of multiple new developments planned or already under construction in the growing Grand Harbour area.

Despite more general traffic concerns in the area, the National Roads Authority, in its submissions to the Central Planning Authority, advised that the impact of this new development was likely “negligible”.

There were no public objections to the proposal, which will be reviewed by the CPA on Wednesday.

Harbour Walk’s website lists businessman Trevor Watkins, realtor Jeremy Hurst and property investor Eyal Patel as partners in the development.

Plans on the site show a three-storey building surrounding a landscaped courtyard.

In its pitch to prospective business and residential tenants, the company indicates, “Harbour Walk’s unique location and range of shops and amenities will ensure it becomes a destination location.

“The developer’s aim is to attract high quality tenants and customers from early morning to late at night.”