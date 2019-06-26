Business owners want to ditch rollover

Business owners would like to see a review of Cayman’s ‘rollover’ policy, requiring work permit holders to either leave the island or apply for permanent residency status after nine years.

A survey of Chamber of Commerce members revealed that 70% of respondents do not support the current policy.

Chamber President Chris Kirkconnell told delegates at last week’s Chamber of Commerce Economic Forum, “The survey received a good response from a cross section of business sizes and from a cross section of the Cayman economy. The respondents really showed us that they are unhappy with the current term limit policy.

“At the Chamber of Commerce, it is one of our key objectives to provide a collective voice for our members. Through the survey, our members have made it clear that the current term limit policy is disruptive to organisational stability, does not increase available Cayman employees and, while the route to citizenship should be encouraged, there could be an opt out option to allow individuals to remain here, subject to work permits.”

“We plan to work closely with the current administration to have these concerns properly reviewed and addressed.”