New principal taking over at Clifton Hunter High

Pauline Beckford is leaving as principal of Clifton Hunter High School.

In an email, Beckford said her last day at the school, where she has been principal since the school opened in 2012, is Friday.

She said Richard Wildman, deputy principal at John Gray High School, will take over her position.

In a follow-up phone call, Beckford said she does not yet know what her plans are, but did say, “I’m not going to be working for government.”

Clifton Hunter has been designated as an under-performing school. When inspectors visited the school last fall, they gave it a ‘weak’ rating, the lowest of four designations. A follow-up visit in April resulted in the same rating.

The Ministry of Education did not respond to a request for comment.