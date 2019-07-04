Lack of DEH staff leads to garbage delays

A temporary shortage of staff at the Department of Environmental Health led to a delay in garbage collection on several areas this week.

According to a DEH spokesperson, the staff shortage was at the beginning of the week was caused by “illness and annual leave”.

The DEH stated Thursday that it was working to resume collections in affected areas.

According to the DEH, areas where garbage was not collected, including Eastern Avenue from the junction of Shedden Road to Courts Road, Swamp, South Church Street, Marina Drive, Newlands, central George Town, Windsor Park, Banana Walk, Randyke Gardens, Halfway Pond, Bobby Thompson Way to Oak Mill Street, Mary Street, Rock Hole, IMP to Morningside Drive, and College Close to Windward Drive, were scheduled to receive garbage pick-up today (Thursday).

Garbage pick-up will take place in all other communities scheduled for collection on Wednesdays and Thursdays on Friday. Consequently, communities scheduled for Friday pick-up will be collected this Saturday, according to the DEH.

The department urged residents with specific issues with their garbage to call 949-6696 or email at [email protected]