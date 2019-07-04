RCIPS holds community clinics

Last week, the West Bay community police officers carried out community clinics in different locations, with several more anticipated throughout the summer. At these events, community officers set up a stand in a public area, hand out public safety materials, often solicit information from the public through a survey, and generally make themselves available to residents.

Three clinics were held last week in three locations, during which officers discussed safety concerns that citizens had and handed out brochures and contact cards.

Specialist officers from the K-9 unit and Erik Bodden from the Department of Agriculture also attended to provide information on animal ownership and responsibilities.

Officers also handed out forms for the NiCE clean-up programme and information on the upcoming West Bay community meeting was provided.

Residents who visited the clinics in West Bay requested more public activities by officers, more opportunities for communication between police and the public, and better victim updates.

Police officers in Bodden Town also held a community clinic on Saturday at both the Countryside Shopping Village and Coe Wood Beach. Officers set up two booths at each location, one of which offered crime prevention and public awareness tips and information, and the second with displays and demonstrations on home property and security.

They also administered a community policing survey to 127 people, which asked about the main problems and public safety priorities of residents in the district. Residents identified Bodden Town road safety concerns, such as speeding and reckless driving, as their main priority.

Information on upcoming community clinics in other areas thorughout Cayman can be found at the RCIPS webpage www.rcips.ky, and at its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/rcips.