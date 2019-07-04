Moonlight and Movies returns for the summer

The evening temperatures are perfect for outdoor events at this time of the year and with the kids out of school, Camana Bay is bringing back its ‘Moonlight and Movies’ series.

Held out on the Crescent, it features a big screen showing a family-friendly movie, allowing viewers to make themselves comfortable on the grass with a picnic, if they so wish. Food and drink can be bought at various vendors throughout the Town Centre.

‘How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World’ is the movie being shown on Tuesday night, starting at 7pm. The third and final film in the popular ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ series, it garnered a Certified Fresh rating of 91% on www.rottentomatoes.com.

Synopsis

Hiccup fulfils his dreams of creating a dragon utopia and rules it alongside Astrid. When the sudden appearance of a female Light Fury coincides with the darkest threat their village has ever faced, Hiccup and Toothless must leave the only home they have known and journey to find the mythical Hidden World before a hired tyrant named Grimmel finds it first. As their true destinies are revealed, dragon and rider will fight together to the very ends of the Earth to protect everything they have grown to treasure.

Moonlight and Movies is a free event and is open to the public. For more information on upcoming events at Camana Bay, visit www.camanabay.com.