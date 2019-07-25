CUC trimming trees in eastern districts

CUC advises motorists in Bodden Town, Frank Sound and East End to exercise caution through August, as CUC’s crews will be conducting aggressive tree trimming in the eastern districts.

Due to excessive growth, the trees and vegetation along portions of Shamrock Road, Bodden Town Road and Sea View Road have become an imminent safety hazard to power lines and must be trimmed back immediately, according to a CUC news release.

CUC uses two subcontractors, Utility Maintenance & Construction and Power Services Cayman Ltd., to perform the necessary tree trimming. These contractors use qualified linemen who are certified arborists utilising professional tree-pruning techniques to ensure safe and effective tree trimming and to promote the healthy regrowth of trees.

According to the news release, there will be temporary lane blockages and traffic management in place.

For more information, call 949‑5200 or email [email protected]