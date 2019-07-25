The 10th annual Cayman Islands Healthcare Conference takes place at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, Friday, 26 Sept. to Sunday, 28 Sept.

Online registration will open in August. There will be no on-site registration.

The conference will cover a wide range of relevant topics for a varied group of attendees, which include members of the medical community, small/medium business owners, parents, human resource managers, insurance company representatives, fitness and wellness professionals, and members of the general public who are interested in their health.

Sessions will address topics such as reverse innovation, antibiotic resistance, climate change, mental health, telemedicine, chronic disease and integrated health. The theme this year is ‘Innovating the Future of Healthcare: Building on a Decade of Progress’.

“The Healthcare Conference offers opportunities for dialogue, debate, inspiration and education among members of the medical community and the public who it serves,” said Dwayne Seymour, Minister for Health, Environment, Culture and Housing.

“Increasingly, patients are seeking ways to empower themselves with information that will improve their health and general well-being. Forums such as the Healthcare Conference provide vital knowledge and tools to patients and medical professionals which they can use to make informed decisions that not only benefit them personally but ultimately impact the overall health of the country,” Minister Seymour said.

He trust that the public will take advantage of the chance to engage with some of the industry’s leading professionals and come away with a renewed commitment to healthy living.

Lizzette Yearwood, Chair of the Conference Planning Committee, said the theme for the 10th year will speak to the future of the industry but also allows them, as healthcare professionals, to take stock, reflect on and celebrate the various accomplishments and significant strides that the Cayman Islands has made.

“As always, we look forward to enlightening presentations from dynamic speakers that will nurture attendees’ professional and personal development, in addition to networking opportunities that will result in mutually beneficial partnerships,” she said.

“We are excited by the agenda, and hope members of the community take the opportunity to become educated consumers of healthcare-related products and services. We are particularly enthusiastic regarding the theme of this year’s event, as it aligns closely with our values and goals,” said David Lickrish, president and CEO of major event sponsor Ironshore Pharmaceuticals & Development Inc.

He said Ironshore recently launched its first product, JORNAY PM™, which is indicated for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder in patients six years and older. “Our presence at the Healthcare Conference provides the opportunity to educate the healthcare community, as well as patients and caregivers about JORNAY PM, which has the potential to help millions of patients affected by ADHD,” he said.

Continuing Medical Education certificates will be available for each presentation.

Other sponsors include the Ministry of Health, Environment, Culture and Housing; Health Services Authority, Kelly Holding; and Cleveland Clinic.

For more information, visit www.healthcareconference.ky, or contact Natalie Toole by email at [email protected], or by calling 623‑8826.