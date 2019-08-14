A man pushed a woman to the ground and indecently assaulted her in Old Robin Road in North Side on Sunday morning, according to police.

The RCIPS issued a release on Wednesday with details of the attack which was reported shortly before 7am on Sunday.

Police said the woman had been out walking a few minutes earlier when she was approached from behind by a male unknown to her who pushed her to the ground and attempted to force himself on her.

The man was disturbed by the sound of a vehicle nearby and the woman was able to run away. She was not injured in the incident, police said.

The attacker is described as being tall and slim, of light complexion, and was wearing khaki shorts and an off-white shirt. He appears to have left the location on a bicycle.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or seen anything suspicious in the area between 6am and 6:30am on Sunday to come forward. Police are particularly interested in speaking with the occupants of the vehicle that appeared to have passed nearby during the incident. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bodden Town CID at 947-2220.