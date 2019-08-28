Cayman Airways waives change fees as Dorian bears down on Florida

Due to the projected path of Hurricane Dorian, Cayman Airways will be waiving change fees and fare differences for passengers who cancel or postpone their flight reservations for travel between the Cayman Islands and Miami and Tampa, the airline announced Wednesday.

The waiver applies to those passengers who are holding ticketed reservations made on or before 28 Aug. 2019 for travel between 30 Aug. and 3 Sept.

Travel for changed flight segments may be rebooked by 3 Sept. 2019 for travel no later than 16 Sept.

The airline said refunds are not allowed on non-refundable tickets.

Customers can call Cayman Airways Reservations on (345) 949-2311 or 1-800-422-9626 (toll free within the USA).

They may also refer to the Hurricane Protection Policy on the Cayman Airways website: https://www.caymanairways.com/hurricane-protection-policy.