Kehoe ties for top CONCACAF scoring spot

Molly Kehoe did not just lift her team with her scoring last week.

She ranked as the top goal-scorer in the regional competition.

Kehoe, Cayman’s top scorer in the qualifying bracket of the 2020 CONCACAF Women’s U-17 Championship, tied for the top spot of any player in the competition. Kehoe scored eight goals in the bracket, four in an 8‑1 win over Dominica and four more in a 7‑1 victory over Antigua and Barbuda.

The only other player to equal her total was Krysan St. Louis of St. Lucia.

Despite her eight goals – six of which came in a 16‑0 rout of Bonaire – St. Lucia lost a 3‑0 game to Honduras, which ultimately qualified for the 2020 Women’s U-17 Championship.

Ellie Stokes of St. Kitts and Nevis scored seven goals, but her team won just one of its three games.

Kaite Korrell Jones scored six of Belize’s 10 goals to lead her team to qualification. Belize tied Barbados and beat the US Virgin Islands and St. Kitts and Nevis to advance.