Hockey champ visits Cayman

A Stanley Cup champion came to Cayman last week to talk about his life in hockey.

Ian Cole, a two-time champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins, was in Cayman to announce a new promotional partnership with watch brand Breitling.

Cole joined Kirk Freeport in Cayman on 29 Aug. through 31 Aug., and he also met with the Cayman Hockey junior teams. Cole went to King Sports Centre and met with the families of the Under-8 and Under-10 travel teams, which played exhibition matches in front of the featured guest.

Cole, a native of Ann Arbor, Michigan, currently plays for the Colorado Avalanche.

The 30-year-old won a bronze medal with the United States team at the 2007 World Junior Championships.

Cole scored in Game Four of the 2016 Stanley Cup Finals for Pittsburgh and helped the Penguins win again in 2017.

During his trip to Cayman, Cole signed autographs for the youth team players and fielded questions about his life as a professional hockey player. He also donated several signed sticks to a raffle, and Kirk Freeport donated $3,000 to the Cayman Hockey junior teams for future trips to tournaments.