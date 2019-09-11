ICCI students visit Silicon Valley

After visiting California’s Silicon Valley to meet industry leaders in the technology field, students at the International College of the Cayman Islands on Sunday presented their final papers to local IT professionals.

The papers covered topics such as technology in human health and welfare, computers and AI in everyday life, the place of science and technology in society, the impact of technology on the environment, and ethics in the digital space, according to a press release from the college.

In preparation for the presentations, the 11 students, along with two instructors, travelled to Silicon Valley in San Francisco on 9 Aug. and spent eight days meeting with representatives from Google, Facebook, Twitter, Colovore, Brave, and Stanford University.

The delegation also visited the Intel Museum, the Computer History Museum, and The Tech Interactive science and technology centre to learn more about the history and the impact of computers.

“Seminars are important, and help our students to broaden their perspective on a myriad of topics from local explorations of our three islands to entrepreneurship, technology and finance, on an international scale,” said Aleza Beverly, ICCI’s dean and chief academic officer, in the release.

“The international seminar brings learning to life for our students through the places visited and the bonding experience of travelling, learning and having fun together. This creates a special learning environment that I think is important,” she added.

During their visit, the students also gave back to the community by volunteering at the Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley.

“We are showing our students that giving back and being socially responsible is a part of being a professional,” said Melisa Hamilton, one of the course instructors.

The seminar culminated with the students organising a presentation to ICCI President Byron Coon, Dean Beverly, course instructors, parents and supporters. The students also invited industry professionals to hear presentations on their experience and their take on how to apply the concepts covered to impacting or improving systems here in the Cayman Islands.

Guest judges were also invited to provide feedback at the end of the presentation. The judges included Vane Vasiliev, systems consultant at KIRKISS; Conrad Britton, senior consultant at United Technologies; and Andrew Doussept, IT manager for the Cayman Islands Department of Judiciary Administration.

ICCI advises that registration for the Fall Quarter is now open, and classes start on 30 Sept.