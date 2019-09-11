Cayman’s cullers took 14,844 green iguanas out of the ecosystem last week, marking their most successful period in more than two months. That figure brings the 45‑week total to 889,096 iguanas culled in Cayman’s project to control the invasive species that threatens the endemic blue iguana.

The Department of Environment has been releasing weekly totals during the cull, and the total from 2 Sept. to 7 Sept. is the highest since cullers took 23,840 green iguanas from 24 June to 29 June.

Cayman’s cullers took 44,487 green iguanas off the grid in August, which slightly bested the total from July (39,317).

But those totals pale in comparison to the totals sustained earlier in the year; Cullers took 99,963 green iguanas from the ecosystem in May and another 112,202 in July.

Despite a fast start, cullers have fallen behind the pace required to reach the intended target of 1.3 million green iguanas by the end of the 2019.

The cullers are being paid $4.50 per iguana by the government, and that sum can rise to $5 if they meet monthly and annual targets.

The DoE conducted a green iguana survey last year that indicated there were between 1.1 million and 1.6 million green iguanas on Grand Cayman.