International observers to oversee port vote

An independent observer mission from the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association in the UK will be heading to Cayman for the upcoming people’s initiated referendum.

Governor Martyn Roper confirmed on Friday that the association has accepted his invitation to oversee the 19 Dec. vote on the cruise-berthing and cargo facility.

Last Thursday, Premier Alden McLaughlin announced the referendum date and the question that will be placed on the ballot for the historic vote.

The Referendum Law that paves the way for electors to head to the polls has also been gazetted and is available for public review.

An observer mission from the CPA was last in the Cayman Islands in 2017 when they were here for the 24 May general election.

Governor Roper said he was pleased to have another team return to local shores.

“CPA-UK is highly respected in electoral observation and brings lots of experience. International observation of elections and referendums is an important means of providing an independent assessment,” he said in a statement.

He pointed out that the CPA is a signatory to the Declaration of Principles of International Election Observation and Code of Conduct for International Election Observers, signed at the UN in 2005.

Roper said having the additional eyes on the process with be an important asset.

“Since this is the first people’s initiated referendum in the Cayman Islands, they will also help us to learn lessons for the future. The Cayman Islands has a good track record of organising free and fair elections and referendums,” Roper added.

He thanked the Elections Office for “all the excellent work they are doing to prepare for the referendum”.

The date for the arrival of the UK team was not released.