Campaigners: Threshold met to trigger cruise pier referendum

The Cruise Port Referendum Cayman campaign announced on Friday that it has received enough signatures on its petition to initiate a referendum on the government’s proposed cruise pier facilities.

The group said it has collected and internally verified more than 5,300 signatures of Cayman Islands registered voters.“The petition is currently being prepared to be delivered to Cabinet and following meetings with the Supervisor of Elections and His Excellency the Governor, the petition shall be presented to Cabinet,” Cruise Port Referendum stated in a press release. “In announcing this historic benchmark, we hope that our elected leaders, as a democratic unity government, will respect the constitution and be guided by good governance.”

Cruise Port Referendum Cayman added that it will host a public meeting on Thursday, 30 May, at George Town Town Hall from 6pm to 8pm to share information on the proposed project and the latest updates on the process for a people initiated referendum.