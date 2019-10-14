The second edition of Saturday Night Live in George Town has been planned for the end of this month.

On Monday George Town Manager and Revitalisation Coordinator Colin Lumsden announced the new date, saying the street festival will return to Hog Sty Bay on Saturday, Oct. 26. It will run from 5p.m. to 12:00a.m.

A statement announcing the event said it is part of the George Town Revitalisation Initiative and “is aimed at creating a modern downtown waterfront atmosphere filled with live music, art, tappas style Caymanian food served from food trucks and stalls from local restaurants and businesses.”

Lumsden said the turnout at the last event, which was held on Aug. 3, was “very good.”

“We are creating a space for residents and visitors to relax and enjoy our food and culture. The event provides a positive way to celebrate the community spirit of George Town, our residents and businesses that has given so much to our town” he said in the statement announcing the return of the event.

The statement added that the George Town Revitalisation Initiative also emphasises sustainability and quality of life for the George Town community, promoting walkability and connectivity, diversifying downtown through mixed-use zoning and providing affordable housing and transportation options to people.

Lumsden said he is expecting everyone “to come and just spend some time together”.