Man mugged in Rock Hole

A man was left nursing minor injuries following a robbery in Rock Hole on Sunday morning.

The thieves struck the man on his head during the incident.

Police said officers received a report around 8am on Sunday that shortly after midnight a man had been walking along Rock Hole Road when he was approached by two men.

One of the men demanded cash before striking the victim with an object. He fell to the ground. The men then robbed him of his wallet and mobile phone. The culprits then fled the scene on foot.

The victim went to the hospital and was treated for minor injuries.

One of the suspects was described about 6 feet in height and of skinny build. He was also wearing a baseball hat.

Investigations are continuing.