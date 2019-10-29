Stranded airline passengers take to the sea

Mechanical problems caused the pilot of a Cayman Airways Twin Otter aircraft to abort the flight from Cayman Brac to Little Cayman on Sunday morning, temporarily stranding travellers from the Sister Islands.

Officials with the airline said the mechanical issue did not create an emergency, but the pilot chose to turn back to the Brac rather than complete the flight.

Some passengers awaiting the plane on Little Cayman were shuttled to Cayman Brac by boat and were able to return to Grand Cayman from there. Passengers in the Brac affected by the service outage travelled to Little Cayman by boat as well, but the boats did not have the capacity to accommodate everyone.

By early afternoon, the plane was airborne again. It arrived in Little Cayman about 1:30pm to transport the remaining passengers.

Officials said the flight schedule returned to normal on Monday.