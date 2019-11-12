Police launch recruitment drive

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service has launched its latest recruitment drive for new police constables and auxiliary constables.

So far this year, 45 recruits, in two separate classes, have graduated and joined the police service.

Police spokesperson Jodi-Ann Powery said the RCIPS is looking to add 30 new constables to the 2020 recruit class.

Police said all applicants for the new recruitment drive must be between the ages of 18 and 40, and have a high school diploma and at least three O-Level exam passes, including mathematics and English. Applicants must possess a clean police record and a valid driver’s licence.

Shortlisted candidates are required to complete a written test, a computer literacy check, a physical fitness test, an interview and a medical exam.

Powery said that “preference and encouragement” are given to Caymanians who apply for recruit positions “as we are trying to increase the number of local police officers”. However, individuals with permanent residency, as well as those living in the Cayman Islands legally for a minimum of four years, may also apply.

“If the spots are not filled by the Caymanian applicants, then those applications will be processed and successful applicants invited for the various testing,” she said.

She described the ideal candidate as “someone with integrity, who has a desire to serve their country.”

She added, “They must be physically fit and healthy, and be able to withstand our fitness and drill trainings. They should have proficient computer and writing skills. They should be able to work odd hours. They should be able to withstand our various background checks as well.”

The RCIPS currently has 410 officers, including auxiliary constables. Of these, 44% are Caymanian, Powery said.

The deadline for receipt of applications is Friday, 6 Dec. A recruitment fair is also being organised for later this month, Powery said.

For more information and an application form, visit www.rcips.ky. Application forms and supporting documentation should be submitted to [email protected]