Injured stingray treated at sandbar

A female stingray called Chae has been treated for injuries at the Stingray City Sandbar.

After tour operators reported that the southern stingray was underweight and discoloured, with circular wounds on her underside, the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, the Department of Environment and Cayman Turtle Centre veterinarians, Dr. Vandanaa Baboolal and Dr. Francesca Casella, went to the tourist site to investigate.

According to a GHOF press release, the stingray was first tagged by the foundation in 2002 and had been processed at the site during every biannual stingray census it has conducted since 2012.

“After a physical examination, blood samples and tissue samples were collected from the wounds to investigate the physiological health of the animal, and to identify bacteria present,” the foundation said in the press release. “Oral vitamins were administered to boost the natural immune system and injectable antibiotics to fight possible bacterial infections. Topical treatments were also administered, including an iodine scrub and manuka honey to the wounds.”

The foundation said that tour operators can help by hand-feeding Chae when they see her, to assist in her overall body condition.

To report sick or injured stingrays, email [email protected] or [email protected]