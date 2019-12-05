Police found more than 100 packets of ganja hidden under the front fender of a car with a help of a drug-sniffing dog named Shadow.

The incident happened over the weekend and was made public in a statement released Thursday.

The street value of the drugs is estimated at more than $1,500, according to a police press release.

Police said shortly after 10pm Saturday officers on patrol in George Town went to a restaurant on School Road.

While there, police said officers smelled a strong scent of ganja nearby and initiated a search with the assistance of the police dog.

The dog led officers to a vehicle at the restaurant and reacted to the front fender.

Officers searched and recovered more than 100 small packages of suspected ganja from under the right front fender of the vehicle.

No arrests have been made.

The matter is currently under investigation.