Cayman Airways is reminding the public that check-in times for flights on its planes, domestic and international, close one hour before scheduled departure times.

The national flag carrier issued the reminder in a statement this week, saying that passengers who are not checked in by the specified check-in closure time will be unable to travel.

Check-in times for passengers that are travelling on Cayman Airways Express Twin Otter and Saab domestic flights close 30 minutes prior to departure.

For all international jet flights, CAL recommends that passengers arrive at the airport at least two to three hours before departure to check in.

Cayman Airways is encouraging passengers to pay their bag fee ahead of time at any CAL ticket office before their travel date to speed up the check-in process at the airport.