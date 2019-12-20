Flour, eggs, butter and sugar may seem like simple ingredients, but for Paula Stonoga it’s a recipe for transformation.

The pastry chef at Kirk Market delights in sharing her skills and recipes with the community, as well as inspiring the next generation.

“Baking is my passion, and there are so many people who would like to bake as a profession but can’t afford to study,” she says. “That’s why I want to empower them.”

She holds grassroots baking and cooking sessions for free on her days off, supplying all the ingredients for her made-from-scratch recipes.

“I teach them how to bake breads, cakes or desserts in their home, using their own oven and utensils,” she says.

To read more visit our sister publication Inside Out.