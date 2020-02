A 4.4 magnitude tremor was felt on Grand Cayman late on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles and was located 30 miles south of Bodden Town.

Residents took to social media to report that they had felt the tremor around 6:15pm.

No damage was reported.

In a posting on its Facebook page, Hazard Management Cayman Islands said no tsunami alert had been received from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.