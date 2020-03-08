Remediation of the George Town landfill is expected to begin this month, the Dart group has announced.

On Wednesday, in an article that appeared in the company’s publication the Camana Bay Times and on Dart’s website, the company stated that the process would include the capping of the main mound, stormwater run-off control measures, and the monitoring of environmental factors.

The current mound, which has been expanding steadily since the 1970s, stands at 90 feet above sea level and is thought to represent approximately 40 acres of waste. “The first step in the technical closure of the site will be for tipping operations to move to a different location within the existing landfill footprint, freeing up the main mound to be capped,” Dart said in the article.

In order to cap the site, the main mound will be covered by four layers of different materials, Dart said.

“The waste will be covered with a layer of fill material similar to marl, then a layer of man-made low-permeability material. This is then covered with more fill and, finally, with a layer of topsoil to support the growth of grasses and shrubs that will provide an attractive green surface that is resistant to erosion,” the company said in the statement.

To reduce a build-up of potentially combustible gases, a series of collection wells and pipes connected to a gas blower will be installed to draw gases from the waste mound.

While a waste-to-energy facility is being constructed, the collected gases “will be flared off to destroy odorous or noxious compounds [as well as greenhouse gases such] as methane, which makes up approximately 50% of landfill gas”, Dart said.“The flare will be located beside the waste mound and stand approximately 10 to 15 feet tall. Landfill gas will be burned within the flare stack to avoid a visible flame and ensure complete combustion.”

Government’s Integrated Solid Waste Management System will deploy a variety of options to manage the country’s waste, including the planned waste-to-energy plant.

Once that plant is built, the collected landfill gas will be piped to the facility for energy recovery through a waste combustion boiler.

In 2017, Decco Consortium, a Dart-owned company, was identified as the preferred bidder to implement the waste-management system.

While Dart’s statement said it intended to control the stormwater run-off, and monitor air, surface and groundwater quality in and around the landfill, it did not provide any details on how this would be done.