An East End man accused of attacking his friend with a knife made his first Grand Court appearance on Friday.

Geoff Ryan Scott faces one count of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. The charge stems from an incident that occurred on 26 Feb.

At Friday’s court appearance, he entered a not guilty plea to the charge of wounding with intent, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of wounding.

According to court documents, Scott and the complainant, who are known to each other, purchased alcohol some time after 5pm on 25 Feb. and then went to an East End residence to drink. Shortly after 11pm, both men are said to have relocated to the complainant’s house in Bodden Town, where they continued drinking until after midnight.

The file reads, “The information is that both men were drinking, when the suspect who was unprovoked used a knife to cause a wound to the left side of the complainant’s neck.”

After the pleas, prosecutor Toyin Salako said, “The Crown will need time to review Mr. Scott’s pleas. I won’t seek to guess the outcome, but it is highly unlikely the crown will accept the pleas.”

Scott’s case was put off until 20 Mar., at which time the Crown is expected to make a decision on whether his pleas are acceptable. He was remanded into custody.