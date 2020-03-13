Private insurance companies in Cayman say they are working with the Cayman Islands government on covering healthcare costs relating to the coronavirus.

Following an extraordinary meeting on Thursday, the Health Insurance Standing Committee’s chair Anniki Brown, explained that “usually the costs of care in pandemic circumstances are covered by governments alone”.

However, in light of the special circumstances of public-private partnership in covering healthcare costs in the Cayman Islands, insurers would shoulder some ‘share of the responsibility’, she said.

When a pandemic is declared by the World Health Organization, Brown said, the Public Health Department usually steps in to “contain, provide care, and monitor the treatment of the entire population”.

“This would usually be taken entirely out of the hands of the private sector. However, with the evolution of healthcare funding systems all over the world, creative approaches are being adopted by insurers in support of government efforts to protect lives,” Brown said.

Brown added that as of Wednesday, testing for the virus is going to be provided at no cost to the public but “your plan kicks in as usual where the Government provision stops”.