CAL passenger in coronavirus scare

A Cayman Airways passenger was taken from a plane by ambulance Friday afternoon as anxiety over the potential spread of the coronavirus deepened.

The passenger, on board the KX 103 flight from Miami, “presented with a cough during the flight”, according to a brief statement from Cayman Airways.

“In an abundance of caution, CAL worked with local health authorities to implement the necessary protocols upon the flight’s arrival,” the statement said.

The flight was held on the tarmac for several hours, the Compass understands, but it is not clear what measures, if any, will be implemented for the other passengers.

Officials wearing masks, gloves and protective ponchos could be seen coming off the plane Friday afternoon. The other passengers appeared to have already deplaned.

At a press conference later Friday Health Services chiefs indicates that the passenger does not have symptoms suggestive of coronavirus.