Two teens arrested in stabbing case

Two nineteen-year-olds are in police custody after being arrested in relation to a stabbing incident, which took place at The Strand, West Bay Road on Saturday morning.

It was reported that a man was stabbed at the location. The injured man was transported to the George Town Hospital where he was treated for what was believed to be serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The incident, which was called in to emergency dispatch services happened just after 12.15am, according to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.