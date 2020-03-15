A man found with stab wounds was pronounced dead early Sunday after police were called to an address in North Side.

Police said a 36-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the case.

Royal Cayman Islands Police Service officers and other emergency services were called to Splendid View Boulevard in North Side, shortly after 3am Sunday, where they found the man with stab wounds and unresponsive.

The 27-year-old man, from North Side, was attended to by Emergency Medical Services and transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital by ambulance, and was later pronounced dead.

The woman, also from North Side, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remained in custody Sunday afternoon pending further investigation by the Criminal Investigations Department.