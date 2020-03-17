Government encourages use of online services

LIVE: For the latest updates on the coronavirus, follow our live blog.

As the Cayman Islands prepares for the coronavirus and takes associated measures of social distancing, Commerce Minister Joey Hew is urging the public to use government’s e-services online platform, www.eservices.gov.ky, to conduct business with departments and agencies.

“We are closely monitoring the developments around the spread of the coronavirus and the main priority of the government and my ministry is the well-being and safety of our people,” Hew said in a press release.

“Particularly at this time when social distancing is important, I want to remind persons that there are a wide range of the government services that can be accessed online through our government e-services platform and they should make use of this option. We want the general public to apply online for what services are available there and skip the lines,” he added.

The platform offers both resident and business services for immigration, business and industry, planning and lands, driving and transport, education and employment, among many other areas.

Director of e-Government, Ian Tibbetts, said, “With an emphasis now on less face-to-face interactions, the e-services website provides a mechanism to do this.”

He encouraged anyone who is unfamiliar with using the online system to seek help from family and friends.

The range of services at the government’s online services portal www.eservices.gov.ky includes:

Business and industry

Apply for or renew a Trade and Business Licence

Customs online system

Cayman online registry information system

Immigration online

National job link portal

Online planning system

Search companies information

View companies struck off register

CIMA filings

Government procurement opportunities

Cayman business self-service portal for resident companies

Corporate administration portal for corporate service agents

Domain registration

Births, deaths and marriages

Order a birth, death or marriage certificate

Driving and transport

Vehicle licensing renewals

Express Mail Service tracking

Parcel and registered mail tracking

Ship registry

Aircraft registry

Planning and Lands

Caymap online mapping

Lands & Survey online tools

Online planning system

Land Registry forms

Justice and the law

Search for a justice of the peace, licensed attorney or notary public

Apply for police clearance certificate

Criminal record checks (personal and legal entity)

Full coverage: Coronavirus