Cayman Airways will be flying only once a week to the Sister Islands, starting Monday, 6 April, the national carrier has announced.

The airline released the new schedule Thursday night in a statement, saying it was in accordance with the Cayman Islands government’s ongoing measures to safeguard Cayman from COVID-19.

It said the commercial passenger flights are restricted to essential travel only. Passengers who cannot demonstrate a vital reason to take the flight will require “further screening to confirm the essential nature of travel” before being permitted to fly, the airline said.

The new Cayman Airways Express flight schedule will be operated by the Twin Otter aircraft on Mondays only, with flight KX4330 departing Grand Cayman at 7am and arriving on Cayman Brac at 7:40am.

The inter-Sister-Island schedule then operates with flight KX4330 departing Cayman Brac at 7:55am, arriving on Little Cayman at 8:05am.

Flight KX4331 then departs Little Cayman at 9:45am for arrival in the Brac at 9:55am.

The final flight for the day, KX4331, departs Cayman Brac at 10:10am and arrives on Grand Cayman at 10:50am.

“Customers with existing tickets whose travel requirements are not absolutely essential (such as a medical necessity) should contact the airline to make the required adjustments to their travel itineraries,” the airline added.

Cayman Airways said cargo will also be permitted on these weekly flights and additional cargo-only flights will be operated if needed, based on demand.

The airline said the schedule will be evaluated during the week of 12-18 April for operations the following week.

For more information, call Cayman Airways reservations on 949-2311 between 10am and 3pm Monday through Friday.