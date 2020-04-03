Customs outlines air cargo collection arrangements

The Customs and Border Control Service has outlined some details of how businesses and individuals can clear and collect their cargo that arrived by air before or during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The agency advised that people should call 244-4959 or email [email protected] for an exemption letter to complete their transaction.

CBC also reminded the public to use the online COLS portal to submit their entry declarations. For those that have already received a release to collect their air cargo, they should contact CBC at the above-mentioned phone number or email address for an exemption letter.

CBC also noted that, until further notice, no storage fees will be charged for imports that arrived seven days prior to and during the COVID-19 crisis.

To accommodate the collection of cargo, CBC’s Transit Shed (warehouse) will be open from 8:30am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 8:30am to 12:30pm on Saturday. Importers are reminded of the daily soft curfew hours, 5:01am to 7pm.