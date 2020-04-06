New Cayman Spirits gin is ‘drink of the gods’

The Cayman Spirits Company, which has created a number of original products, has added another arrow to its quiver of beverages.

Poseidon Gin, crafted by general manager and distiller, Moises Sevilla, is the company’s latest foray into the spirit world. Dedicated to Greek mythology’s god of the seas, it is a deep blue colour, making it a distinctive-looking tipple.

“Ambrosia was the drink of the Greek gods, often depicted as conferring longevity or immortality upon whoever consumed it,” said Sevilla. “To pay homage to Poseidon, my entire vision was driven by this.

“Since Ambrosia is a part of mythology, there is no clear definition of what the recipe is. I took my inspiration from a dessert of the same name and this is how I was able to brainstorm the flavour palate for this gin. I used as many local ingredients I could find.”

The gin is a heady mix of seagrapes, roasted almonds, roasted pineapple, toasted coconut, salt from Cayman’s sea, lemongrass, grains of paradise, coriander and juniper berries.

“There is a beautiful flower that grows here, known as the butterfly pea flower,” Sevilla said. “The flower gives our gin its beautiful colour and floral notes. When the pH levels change, the spirit reacts and turns into a mesmerising purple colour.

“We are so excited to launch this product. It has been a real passion project of mine from conception to final distillation. Using the god of the sea as inspiration, along with incorporating natural island ingredients, [truly gives it strong ties to the island], I feel. It is definitely the first of its kind.”

Poseidon Gin is available for purchase at any of Cayman Spirits’ local retail stores, which include Cayman Spirits Distillery (located at the end of Bronze Road in George Town), The Outpost Bar at Pedro St. James and The Outpost at Rackam’s. Call 943-4786 for more information.