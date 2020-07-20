Cayman Spirits Company creates delicious rum creams

When the lockdown came into effect in Cayman, the Cayman Spirits Company didn’t just sit on its laurels; it found a way to create hand sanitiser as a by-product of its standard distilling process.

This was subsequently given free-of-charge to frontline workers at a time when sanitiser was scarce.

Beyond that, Moises Sevilla, general manager and distiller, was spending his time experimenting with popular flavours to bring some new additions to the company’s menu of spirits.

The result was a yummy twist on the original rum cream that was launched about two years ago.

“We have done our regular rum cream in the past, which has always been a hit, so I wanted to try something different by creating a toasted coconut for [it],” said Sevilla.

The choice of coconut just seemed to make sense, what with Cayman being in the Caribbean, ‘n’ all.

“This one was a lot of fun because we got to toast the coconut in-house and we used a botanical basket, which is the same kind of basket we use to infuse botanicals into our gin,” Sevilla explained. “We distilled the rum through the basket while refilling the chamber with the toasted coconut every 20 minutes. The result was amazing. The whole distillery smelled like toasted coconut marshmallows.”

It has to be said that this latest member of Cayman Spirits’ rum cream family is delicious. You can enjoy it straight, over ice, or as part of a recipe, but it can certainly stand on its own as a relaxing sipping drink.

Clients can now also choose between the original, the coconut version, or jump between the chocolate, banana and coffee options. My personal favourites are the coconut and chocolate.

Sevilla likes to focus on using local ingredients when he is creating his magic elixirs.

“We’re looking forward to our second batch of mango brandy that will be coming out soon,” he said. “We plan to play with guinep, sea grapes and June plum next. We are also working on the next installments to our gin series.”

If you’re not a dab hand at shaking cocktails but would like to look like an expert, you can buy yourself a cocktail kit from Cayman Spirits.

For example, the CSC Painkiller Cocktail Kit comes with absolutely everything you need, from all the ingredients – right down to a handful of fresh mint – to the shot glass and step-by-step recipe. The instructions are easy to follow, and in no time at all, you’ll be serving up drinks like a pro.

For more information and to order online, visit www.caymanspirits.com.