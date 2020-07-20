Police seize 241 pounds of ganja

Police seized 241 pounds of ganja and detained two suspects, one of whom had attempted to evade arrest, during a police operation on Friday night.

According to an RCIPS statement issued on Monday afternoon, the incident happened about 6pm at an address in Prospect.

Officers went to the address with a search warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Law and, as police approached, a man carrying a suitcase left the premises, got into a jeep and drove off.

Police said officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver made off, driving dangerously and at high speed. A search of the address was conducted and police said they discovered a number of suitcases of ganja.

A 22-year-old George Town woman, who was present when police searched the property, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the importation of ganja, possessing ganja with intent to supply, and other related offences.

Later that evening, around 6:30pm, police found the jeep abandoned nearby and recovered the suitcase and other items.

Around 80pm, the driver – a 27-year-old East End man, was located in the Prospect area and arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the importation of ganja.

Both suspects were expected to appear before the summary court Monday on several charges.

The man was charged with being concerned in the importation of a controlled drug; possession with intent to supply a controlled drug; possession of a drug utensil; dangerous driving; and consumption of ganja.

The woman was charged with being concerned in the importation of a controlled drug; possession with intent to supply a controlled drug; possession of a controlled drug; and possession of a drug utensil; and consumption of ganja.