No new cases in latest results

Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee reported Monday that there were no confirmed positive cases among 529 COVID-19 tests that were carried out since Friday.

The latest tests bring the total number of PCR tests carried out in Cayman to 28,126.

Only three cases of coronavirus have been reported in the Cayman Islands this month.

Just two cases are still considered to be active, and both are asymptomatic. Two hundred others have fully recovered, and one person has died.

As of Monday, 80 people were in self-isolation, either in their homes or in government facilities.

UK vaccine shows promise

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday described early-stage clinical trial data on a COVID-19 vaccine as very positive.

The vaccine, called AZD1222 for now, is being developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca.

“This is very positive news. A huge well done to our brilliant, world-leading scientists & researchers at @UniofOxford,” Johnson said, on Twitter, linking to a report on the data.

“There are no guarantees, we’re not there yet & further trials will be necessary – but this is an important step in the right direction.”

A report on the trial, which involved 1,077 participants between 23 April and 21 May, was published Monday in The Lancet magazine.