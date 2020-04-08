Visitor ‘stuck’ in Cayman, lauds government action

I am 84 years old, stranded on Cayman. I would like to praise the government for the very sensible action they have taken regarding this virus.

In comparison to the UK, [where] after 180 deaths in one day, they are still allowing flights into the country from all places, [including] Italy, I feel much safer here with these sensible restrictions than I would in London.

My problem is my wife is in London, [with the UK government] refusing to acknowledge they are playing Russian roulette with people’s lives.

I am a homeowner here and a visitor for 20 years. Thank you and well done, Cayman.

John Bray