Cayman has sold 20,000 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test kits for COVID-19 to the Barbados government.

The test kits, sold at cost, were delivered on Friday, 10 April, according to a Government Information Services statement Saturday afternoon.

The arrangement followed an outreach on Thursday by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley to Premier Alden McLaughlin.

This is the second such sale of test kits.

Last week, Cayman sold 35, 000 test kits to Bermuda to assist in its COVID-19 efforts.

Those kits were part of the 200,000 kits purchased by Cayman from a South Korean company. It was the minimum amount the company was willing to sell, Governor Martyn Roper has said.

McLaughlin had previously discussed the possibility of making the kits available to neighbouring countries at Cayman’s COVID-19 press briefing announcing their arrival last week.

“We have fortunately been able to purchase many more test kits than we need. It is only fitting that we share the excess with our friends and neighbours, who can use them to help save lives and eradicate this virus, something that is in everyone’s interest,” McLaughlin said in the statement as he commented on the sale of the test kits to Barbados.

The Barbadian consignment, including 200 dry swabs, was collected Friday afternoon by plane.

The Cayman Islands government, following consultation with health officials, has set aside 100,000 test kits for its own use.

Cayman will offer the remaining 45,000 kits, at cost, to regional CARICOM and British Overseas Territory governments.

Minister of Health Dwayne Seymour noted that the Cayman Islands has for decades been home to many people from around the Caribbean region and it was heartening to be able to render assistance.

“As Minister for Health, I am pleased to support the Premier and my Cabinet colleagues with this request for much needed supplies. To fight this virus and rid our region of it, we must all come together,” Seymour said.