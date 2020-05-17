Sunday soft curfew: What you can and can’t do today

The Sunday all-day hard curfew has been lifted, and replaced with the nightly hard curfew until at least 2 June. The shelter-in-place, or soft curfew, that applies on other days of the week are being enforced today. Here’s a quick reference guide of what people who are not essential workers are allowed to do today.

What are today’s curfew times?

The daily hard curfew lasts from 8pm to 5am.

Can I go to the beach?

No. The beaches will remain closed today and every Sunday. They will also be closed tomorrow (Monday, 18 May), which is the Discovery Day public holiday. From Tuesday, you can visit the beach, but only for the purpose of exercise, which includes walking, running, swimming, snorkelling, fishing, kayaking or paddleboarding, on your ‘letter day’. So if your surname begins with a letter from A-K, you can go on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and if your surname starts with L-Z, you can go on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturday. You won’t be allowed to sunbathe, hold picnics or barbecue on the beach.

What would happen if I did go to the beach today?

If convicted of breaching the curfew, you would be liable to a fine of $1,000 and imprisonment for six months.

Can I drive to go to an exercise spot today?

Yes, you can. The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service has confirmed that you can drive to where you want to exercise today, and every Sunday, so long as you’re not heading for the beach, which, as mentioned above, remains closed on Sundays. Also, all water-based activities remain banned until Tuesday, so you can’t drive to the sea and go for a swim just yet.

How long can I exercise for today?

Today your exercise allotment time is 90 minutes. From Tuesday, this will increase to two hours. The usual exercise rules apply: You can exercise with members of your own household, or with one other person who is not a member of your household so long as you stay at least six feet away from that other person.

Can I go fishing?

Not yet. The lifting of restrictions on water-based activities, including fishing from a boat or from the shore, come into effect on Tuesday, 19 May.

Can I get in my swimming pool today?

Not today, but from Tuesday, swimming in private or strata pools will be allowed. Social distancing restrictions remain in place, and only two people from different households can use the pool at the same time. However, more than two people from the same household can be in the pool at the same time, along with one member of another household – again, so long as they stay six feet from one another.

Can I play tennis today?

Again, not today, but you can do so from Tuesday, when two people, not necessarily from the same household, can play tennis together at strata or private tennis courts.

Do I have to wear a mask?

The regulations mandating the wearing of masks inside public places don’t come into effect until Tuesday, so you don’t need to wear one today unless the specific business or store you are entering requires you to do so.

Can I go out to pick up a meal today?

Yes. From now on, on Sundays, you can drive to pick up meals between 6am to 7pm.

Can I go to the pharmacy?

You are allowed to drive to a pharmacy between 6am and 7pm.

What if I need medical attention?

You can drive to a medical facility, including for emergency or urgent care, at any time on a Sunday, including after 8pm. Also after 8pm, during the hard curfew, if you need to leave your home to avoid the risk of injury or death, you can do and you won’t be penalised for breaching curfew regulations – this also applies in cases where an individual is escaping the risk of domestic violence.

Can I go see my friends?

No. That is still not allowed today or any other day while the regulations remain in place. Social gatherings outside your own home are prohibited, even at private property.

How long do the new regulations last?

The latest update to the regulations will be in effect until 5am on 2 June. They will be reviewed at that stage.

To see the official regulations in full, click here.