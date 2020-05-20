No new coronavirus cases detected, total remains at 111

There were no new COVID-19 cases to report among the 494 test results released by Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee on Wednesday, leaving Cayman’s total number of confirmed cases at 111.

Cayman’s active COVID-19 cases stand at 55 – 43 asymptomatic individuals and 12 who are symptomatic. No one is currently hospitalised for COVID-19 in Cayman.

A further 327 individuals remain in mandatory isolation, to ensure they are free of the novel coronavirus before being allowed back into the community.

“The volume of tests now being undertaken is impressive,” tweeted Governor Martyn Roper on Wednesday.

“We are in the top 10 in the world for No. of tests per head of population,” he tweeted.

A total of 7,576 people have been tested in the Cayman Islands to date.

All of the islands’ positive cases reported since 27 April have been discovered through the community-screening programme which has detected individuals who are free of symptoms.