4 Kirk Home Centre workers positive for COVID-19

Four workers at Kirk Home Centre have tested positive for COVID-19. All are asymptomatic.

In a statement Thursday afternoon, the George Town business said it received the confirmation from the Health Services Authority following a company-wide screening test.

The announcement comes hours after Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee reported 10 new positive coronavirus cases.

Those cases “likely represent community-acquired cases and for whom isolation and contact tracing has already begun”, a Government Information Services statement said.

Cayman’s total number of positive test results has increased to 121. A total of 383 tests were reported on Thursday.

Kirk Home Centre is the third local business to report positive cases among its staff on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Al La Kebab, the first restaurant to announce a positive case, reported that a staff member was confirmed as having COVID-19.

Shortly after that announcement, Foster’s issued a statement saying one of its staffers at its Airport branch tested positive. Two staffers at its Republix store in West Bay had also tested positive earlier this week.

Kirk Home Centre, in its statement, said the staffers will be in isolation in accordance with the guidelines required by the HSA.

“Our company will ensure that we do everything possible to assist these members of staff during their isolation period. The protection of our staff and customers is our top priority and all members of staff have been required to wear company issued Personal Protective Equipment since we were approved to re-open on 4 May,” the statement said.

Kirk Home Centre said, “Sanitation protocols are a regular part of the daily routines at the store and each evening a third party janitorial service provides additional cleaning and sanitation in accordance with the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States.”

It said Thursday evening that the janitorial provider will perform “an even more thorough sanitation and disinfection service. Therefore, we will be open to the public on Friday morning.”

According to the Kirk Home Centre statement, all cashiers serve the public from behind a plexiglass screen and all shopping carts are sanitised regularly throughout the day.

“In addition, we provide hand sanitizer to each customer entering the store,” it added.