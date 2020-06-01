9 new cases of COVID-19 reported

Nine more people have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee. He also reported 796 negative results on Monday, according to a Government Information Services press release.

The 805 tests were all carried out since Friday. Cayman now has had 150 people test positive for COVID-19, 75 of whom have fully recovered. There have been 11,944 tests carried out in all, with 11,794 negative results.

Six of the new positive cases were found through the ongoing screening programme of front-line workers. These are assumed to be locally acquired, and contact tracing has started, according to GIS. One of the people who tested positive returned from travelling and two are contacts of known cases.

There is another person who “presented for treatment” with symptoms, according to GIS. This would mark the first time since 27 April a person has been tested who has shown symptoms of a potential infection.