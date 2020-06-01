Jamaica evacuation flight scheduled

Cayman’s first evacuation flight to Jamaica since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis will depart Thursday, 4 June.

The announcement Monday came shortly after Jamaica stated it would be reopening its borders to returning citizens on 1 June and to international travel on 15 June.

The flight, operated by Cayman Airways, will return from Jamaica to Cayman with a small number of Caymanians, who will be subject to 14 days of government quarantine after landing.

The Jamaican Honorary Consulate has compiled a passenger list for the outbound flight to Jamaica and will prioritise compassionate cases.

Interested travellers are asked not to contact the Travel Helpline or the Governor’s Office with questions. All cleared passengers will be contacted by the consulate to make arrangements.

To qualify to return to Jamaica, individuals must register on the JamCOVID website at https://jamcovid19.moh.gov.jm/.