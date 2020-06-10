Sargassum a climate-change issue

Sargassum hasn’t blanketed all the beaches in the Cayman Islands with the blight of foul-smelling seaweeds.

We remember how the last sargassum invasion was handled, with people backing the weed from their otherwise pristine beaches to the dump, or washing it down to use for fertiliser for their grounds.

Providence or a nuisance? Sargassum is the cresting wave of the future of climate change, which we’re experiencing today all over the world.

Nan Socolow