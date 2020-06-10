Police have confirmed that Kenyan national Sheillah Muhonja Otando, 29, was the woman who died last week after being found unconscious in a pool.

In a statement Wednesday, police released the victim’s name.

Police have also told the Cayman Compass they are investigating Otando’s death; however, they said they do not suspect foul play.

The cause of death has not been released.

The woman was found unresponsive in a pool at an address on South Sound Road last Wednesday.

She was removed from the water and residents performed CPR until the ambulance crew arrived. EMTs took over medical assistance and the woman was transported to hospital for treatment.

Otando was admitted to the Critical Care Unit in a life-threatening condition and she died the next day.