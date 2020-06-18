For a second consecutive day, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee has reported no new cases of COVID-19.

Lee, in a brief statement Thursday, said all 731 COVID-19 tests carried out since Wednesday afternoon are negative.

Thursday’s results mean Cayman’s total positive cases remain unchanged at 193.

The ongoing encouraging results prompted the government to announce the relaxing of a number of COVID-19-related restrictions on Wednesday, including the abolishment of the nightly hard curfew from Sunday.

On Wednesday, Lee reported on 385 test results (233 from Doctors Hospital and 153 from the Health Services Authority), all of which were also negative.

A further nine patients have been upgraded to fully recovered, taking that total to 141.

This means at present only 52 positive COVID-19 cases are active in Cayman.

All positive and inconclusive results will be sent for cross-checking to Cayman’s reference laboratory at the Caribbean Pan American Health Agency in Trinidad, along with 10% of negative cases, according to a statement on the Cayman Islands government Facebook page.

On Wednesday, Lee indicated that screening on Cayman Brac was completed, with 51% of the population covered. Screening of front-line workers is continuing on the island.

Of the total 193 positives so far, two are symptomatic and 58 asymptomatic, with one patient hospitalised who is in stable condition and ambulatory, as of Wednesday.

There are currently 362 people in isolation, either in their homes or in government facilities.

A further update on Cayman’s COVID-19 cases and government’s response is expected Friday afternoon at the next scheduled press briefing.