The Saharan Air Layer dust currently stretching across the Caribbean will result in hazy conditions across the Cayman Islands for the next few days. While this phenomenon is typical at this time of the year, this plume of dust is observed to be denser than in previous occurrences. This will result in a decrease in visibility across the Islands.

Here is a selection of images curated from social media and submitted by our readers. If you have a picture you’d like us to include be sure to tag it #SaharaDustCayman.

