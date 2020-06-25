Daycare and summer camp facilities will begin reopening on 5 July, as Cayman moves into Suppression Level 2 of the COVID-19 crisis.

Eased public health protocol, announced by Premier Alden McLaughlin on 17 June, will allow tutoring centres, pre-schools, summer camps and bible schools to receive children in person.

Primary and secondary school classes are not scheduled for the summer, however, and students are expected to return to classrooms in autumn.

Children will not be permitted to attend education centres in they are sick and demonstrate COVID-19 symptoms, are subject to isolation or contact tracing, or are awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.

Distance learning materials, either in the form of paper packets or recorded online lessons, will remain available for children who are not able to attend classes in person, according to guidance released by the Cayman Islands Government on the return to classes.

The full document is accessible at www.exploregov.ky/coronavirus-education.

It outlines a staged approach to students’ return to classrooms. Primary years 1, 2 and 6, and secondary years 7, 10, 11 and 12 will return in stage 1. Primary years 3, 4 and 5, and secondary years 8 and 9 will return in stage 2.

When students return to school, they will be expected to practise frequent hand washing. The use of masks will depend on guidance from the Public Health Department.

Schools are expected to implement social distancing within classrooms. High-contact surfaces should be sanitised throughout the day.

All teachers and staff will be expected to return to schools for work, unless they have a medical certificate that provides an exception. Medical certificates may be provided for individuals over age 60 with a chronic medical condition, individuals of any age who are immunocompromised, and those who have been advised by Public Health to isolate.

Registration for the 2020/2021 school year at government schools ends Friday, 26 June.

If suppression returns to Level 3, government will provide further guidance.